Carol Burnett talks toughest adjustment amid coronavirus quarantine

Carol Burnett, like the rest of us, is taking the coronavirus shutdown day by day.

The 86-year-old entertainment icon is sheltering in place and keeping her daily routine simple but fulfilling. She spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her daily activities and what she misses most during this unprecedented time.

Burnett starts by making her bed and feeding the cat, then she makes sure to get exercise by either walking on her treadmill for "about a half-hour to 45 minutes every day" or she heads outside but keeps her distance from people.

"We live in a gated community and it's possible for us to go out, take a walk and any neighbors we see, we wave and social distance. When some of our friends go for walks, they call us to say they’re in the neighborhood. We open the door and have a meeting on the driveway with everyone standing six feet apart," she revealed.

For Burnett — a natural people person — the toughest part of self-isolating is not having contact with people.

"Not being able to socialize and see my family, that's tough, but we keep in touch. I talk to my sister and my kids almost every day and everybody’s doing as well as can be expected," she said.

"I miss seeing friends and I miss going out to dinner or whatever but that's a small price to pay. And I've always been grateful but I'm even more grateful now," Burnett added.

The comedian noted the people who are unemployed and struggling financially.

"My heart goes out to the people who have lost their jobs, and all of the first responders, doctors, and nurses who are putting their lives on the line. It's not much of a sacrifice, at least for me right now, just to sit on the sofa," she added.

Burnett expressed disappointment in the fact there are issues regarding getting frontline workers PPE (personal protective equipment) and will be making donations to those types of organizations.

As for what she's planning on doing when the virus' outbreak has subsided: "I'd like to have a party — break open the champagne, say hallelujah and hug each other."