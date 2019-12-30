Carol Burnett on 'Mad About You' reboot: 'I wanted to do right by it'

Comedy legend Carol Burnett has opened up about her role in the "Mad About You" reboot.

The 86-year-old actress has reprised her role as Theresa Stemple, the mother of Helen Hunt's character. In 1997, she won an Emmy for the role.

Burnett revealed that filming the show was a bit trickier than expected.

"Unfortunately, I had a terrible cold. The day we did the first read-through, I had no voice," she recalled. "But then I had a day off, so at least I got my voice kind of back. We [taped] on a Friday and the cold was knocking me out, but you know what? The show must go on. Joanna Kerns, the director, was mindful of the way I felt. I wanted to do right by it, so I was concerned, but they all embraced me and I will always be grateful for that."

Despite the original show ending in 1999, Burnett noted that not much has changed for the show's stars, Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser.

"Paul and Helen, they just have it down pat. It's like they are married," said Burnett. "They obviously adore each other and admire each other's work and you can't even figure that they're acting. Sometimes, Paul would say something, and I thought it was Paul talking to me, but it was the character. He's so natural. They couldn't have been sweeter."

"Mad About You" follows the goings-on of a couple living in New York and ran from 1992-1999. The reboot, available to stream via Spectrum, sees Hunt and Reiser return and adds Cloris Leachman to the cast.