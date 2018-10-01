Cardi B will reportedly turn herself into police after strip club fight

Cardi B is expected to turn herself at a Queens police station Monday morning to address allegations that two bartenders were attacked by a member of her crew.

The bartenders — sisters Jade and Baddie GI — claim they were attacked on August 29 while working at strip club Angels, allegedly because they had sex with Cardi’s husband, Offset.

The sisters claim someone from Cardi B’s crew threw bottles and chairs at them, causing bodily harm.

They’re now suing Cardi for damages.

Sources close to Cardi B told Page Six that she is going to cops at the to clear her name.

“Cardi is heading down to the precinct to claim her name and innocence,” said an insider.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.