Cardi B speaks out on Minnesota looting amid George Floyd's death: ‘It is what it is’

Cardi B has never been one to hold her tongue, and on Wednesday, the artist didn’t hold back in expressing her feelings on the protests in Minnesota, some of which have included looting and the setting of fires after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is,” the Grammy winner – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – wrote on Twitter and affixed a screen-recorded video of a local-area Target allegedly being ransacked.

She continued: “Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and no solutions! The people are left with no choice.”

The “Invasion of Privacy” songstress has been one of many prominent celebrities who have spoken out against the Minneapolis police officers who were involved in Floyd’s death and have since been relieved of their duties but not been criminally charged.

Mayor Jacob Frey called the firings “the right call,” and the FBI is also investigating Floyd's death.

In the widely circulated video shared on social media early Tuesday, Floyd, an African-American man, is heard yelling, "I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!" as a white police officer held his knee against Floyd's neck. He is also heard saying, "Don't kill me!"

A short time later, the Minneapolis Police Department announced that Floyd died of a "medical incident."

Cardi B shared a tribute to Floyd via Instagram on Tuesday and wrote a charged note calling for justice.

“Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !" she wrote. “You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”