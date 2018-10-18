Cardi B explains to Kimmel why she doesn't talk politics

Rapper Cardi B appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” telling the host that while she likes politics, she doesn’t want the government to think she’s “up to something.”

“I’ve always been interested in politics but now I gotta, like, be careful what I say you know,” Cardi B said. “If I make certain points I be feeling like the government’s gonna say, like, ‘this girl be up to something, we might have to get rid of her.’”

While she may have been tightlipped about her politics on Kimmel, the 26-year-old Bronx-born artist encouraged millennials to get out and vote while at last month’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City, according to Yahoo.

When Kimmel mentioned an idea for the rapper to run for New York City mayor, she said the position is “something you have to be extremely responsible for” before responding with a potential platform.

“There’s so many things I want to do like, rats. Raccoons,” Cardi B said. “Want to get rid of them ... They’re everywhere. And you know what? Something about the rats, they scared of you. But the raccoons, they not scared of you they just look at you like, ‘why you in my backyard, my garbage?’”

Earlier this month, Cardi B turned herself into authorities and was charged with assault in connection with a brawl at a New York strip club.