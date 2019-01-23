Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Cardi B lands first Las Vegas residency at Palms Casino Resort

Associated Press
close
Democrats debate retweeting Cardi B’s post of Trump’s government shutdownVideo

Democrats debate retweeting Cardi B’s post of Trump’s government shutdown

Senate Democrats debated on twitter whether or not to re-tweet a post by rapper Cardi B after she gave her take on the Trump government shutdown.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Cardi B will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer's appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms' $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

CARDI B LEADS IHEARTRADIO AWARDS WITH 13 NOMINATIONS

Tickets for select dates are available.