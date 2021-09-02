Cardi B reveals wreckage of Hurricane Ida to her Atlanta home

Cardi B revealed her Atlanta home flooded after Hurricane Ida hit the United States this week.

The rapper, 28, showed the damage to her house on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night. "The storm is no joke," she said.

Her video showed water leaking into a guest bathroom and bedroom. "Oh my God, it's starting to stink," she said in the clip.

Cardi and her husband, rapper Offset, bought the Sandy Springs home in 2019 for $5.8 million. It's a staggering 22,000 square feet and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half-baths.

CARDI B REVEALS BABY BUMP DURING BET AWARDS PERFORMANCE

The couple wed in 2017 and are currently expecting their second child together. The musicians also share a daughter, Kulture, 3.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Hurricane Ida hit on Tuesday and brought with it spin-up tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall. A flash flood warning was in effect until Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday evening, the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the mid-Atlantic states with at least two tornadoes, heavy winds, and drenching rains that collapsed the roof of a U.S. Postal Service building, left cars and roads underwater and sent garbage floating through the streets of New York.

Social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia, not far from where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado Wednesday evening. Authorities did not have any immediate information on injuries.

CARDI B SLAMS REPUBLICAN CRITICS, BLAMES THEM FOR BACKLASH TO HIT SONG 'WAP'

Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that all flights were suspended and all parking lots were closed due to severe flooding. All train service to the airport also was suspended.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 21, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.