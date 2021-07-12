Cardi B defends buying 3-year-old daughter reported $150,000 necklace: 'My baby is overly spoiled'

Cardi B has no problem giving her daughter extravagant gifts.

The 28-year-old rapper recently celebrated the third birthday of her daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with rapper Offset.

In a post shared on Instagram, the star revealed that she gifted her daughter with a sparkling necklace from Elliot Elianette.

Though neither the musician nor the jeweler has revealed just how much the accessory cost, multiple outlets have reported that the value sits somewhere around $150,000.

While there were plenty of supporters that gushed over the sweet birthday moment, Cardi also faced backlash for giving Kulture such a pricey gift – especially considering the lavish party and other expensive gifts that were featured online.

"Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck," a commenter wrote on Instagram.

"I just hope they are investing the same amount on her education," said another.

"I have yet to see a toy for that baby," wrote yet another.

Added a third: "I Love It. But Shee [sic.] So Young Save Some stuff for when she grow [sic.] up."

However, Cardi wasn't interested in the naysayers and took to Twitter to fire back.

In a response to a since-deleted tweet, Cardi explained why she spoils her child.

"When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated," she explained. "If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids."

She added: "F--k I look like being fly a-- f--k and my kid not."

On Sunday morning, she tweeted, "Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids," to which a Twitter user asked whether she "proudly" meant what she said.

"Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood," Cardi quipped back. "Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran."