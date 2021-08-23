Candace Cameron Bure says it's 'part of my God-given nature' to tackle negative comments with 'patience'

Candace Cameron Bure is getting candid about the criticism she receives on social media – and her method for dealing with such remarks from trolls and fans through the years.

"Honestly, I feel like that’s just part of my God-given nature," the "Fuller House" star, 45, said on Sunday during an appearance episode of the "Whine Down" podcast, according to Us Weekly.

"Maybe because I had children in my 20s," she continued. "God gave me a lot of patience and it’s tested all the time, but I’ve had a lot of time to practice my patience. It’s not great every day."

Bure also spoke on the practice of owning up to past mistakes, referencing a TikTok video she shared last month in which she lip-synced the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl" in an attempt to show the "power of the Holy Spirit."

Fans called the video "seductive" and "weird."

"I will say, I enjoy apologizing. I like receiving an apology if someone is wrong," she admitted. "So I’m quick to say, like, ‘Hey, if I got that wrong, so sorry.’ The apology was as easy as that. It was a TikTok gone wrong."

The Hallmark Channel star said in June that she’s enacted a faith-based dating requirement for her three adult children: their significant others must love Jesus.

"When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus," Bure said at the time.

"That’s all I really want," she went on. "Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much."

Cameron Bure is the mother to Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. Each of her kids are actively dating, according to Us Weekly.

Back in July 2020, Cameron Bure told Fox News that she is proud of her religion and beliefs.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," she said at the time. "It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

"The Bible to me is truth," Cameron Bure elaborated. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything."