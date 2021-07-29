Candace Cameron Bure apologizes for Bible video followers found 'seductive' and 'weird'

Candace Cameron Bure issued an apology to her Instagram followers after a video she thought showed the power of the Holy Spirit was mistaken as "seductive" and "weird."

On Wednesday, the "Fuller House" actress shared a TikTok lip-syncing video that she made on with her Instagram followers. The video in question shows her lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl."

"Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don't wanna' dance with me, dance with me," she mouths while leaning over a table.

As she "sings" Bure picks up a copy of the Bible and holds it close to her chest with a smirk.

"When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit," she wrote over the video.

Later that night, the star took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she deleted the post from her page after getting negative feedback from her followers who believed she was using some sex appeal in a way that disrespected her own faith. The post remains on her TikTok.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," she explained. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible."

The star noted that she was actually surprised that the word "seductive" was used to describe the video, jokingly calling her acting abilities into question.

"And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive," she said with a laugh. "So I guess that didn't work, but I deleted it."

She went on to give some context to the post, noting that her 22-year-old daughter had made a similar video on her own TikTok in which she highlighted her strength.

"When he raises his voice at you, but you were raised by a Russian NFL player," Natasha Bure, whose father is Valeri Bure, captioned her video.

It seems her celebrity mom was just trying to make a post that followed the same format but highlighted the power of the Holy Spirit rather than the offspring of hockey players.

"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work," Candace concluded. "Anyway, most of you didn't like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it's gone. Now I know what you don't like."

This isn’t the first time that Bure has issued a public address after one of her posts offended her Christian fans. In September of 2020 she addressed backlash after sharing a PDA-filled image on her Instagram Story that showed her husband lightly cupping her breast.

"For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband," she said at the time. "We have so much fun together."