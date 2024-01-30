Candace Cameron Bure says AI frightens her, won't be used in family films

Candace Cameron Bure finds artificial intelligence "a little frightening" when it comes to filmmaking.

Bure, 47, says she has "no intention" of using AI to make movies as the chief content officer of Great American Family.

"I'll be keeping my eye on it for sure," she told Fox News Digital while promoting her appearance on FOX's "We Are Family." "I think it's something that's a little frightening to me ... at the core of it.

"However, we are using wonderful writers to write our movies, and I have no intention of using or touching AI when it comes to our filmmaking and writing scripts."

Bure isn't the only person worried about AI in the entertainment industry. Sam Register, president of Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, noted AI doesn't work "better" than an artist in terms of animation.

"As an animation studio, I just think it’s important we protect the artists and the art form as long as we can," Register said. "Because I think we should give jobs to people who really do that, and so they can get their entry-level experience.

"Animation’s a visual medium. But, so far, I haven’t seen anything AI can do visually that an artist doesn’t do better currently."

Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures, said she wants to work "with human beings."

"I mean, movies are about someone’s experience, someone’s perspective, someone’s vision. So, even though there was a lot of discussion about AI during strikes, as someone building content, I want to work with human beings," she said.

Actress Justine Bateman is adamantly opposed to AI in Hollywood.

"I think AI has no place in Hollywood at all. To me, tech should solve problems that humans have," the former "Family Ties" actress told Fox News Digital.

"Using ChatGPT or any … software that's using AI to write screenplays, using that in place of a writer is not solving a problem. We don't have a lack of writers. We don't have a lack of actors. We don't have a lack of directors. We don't have a lack of talented people."

The entertainment industry was brought to a halt in 2023 after the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA went on strike.

Control over the use of artificial intelligence was the most hard-fought issue in the lengthy, methodical negotiations and became the main driver of dissent during the voting for SAG-AFTRA members.

Under the new Writers Guild of America contract, raw, AI-generated story lines will not be regarded as "literary material," a term in contracts for scripts and other story forms a screenwriter produces. This means they won’t be competing with computers for screen credits. Nor will AI-generated stories be considered "source" material, their contractual language for the novels, video games or other works that writers may adapt into scripts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.