Candace Cameron Bure warns ‘cancel culture is very real,’ says Scripture helped keep her grounded

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure opened up about what she learned after she was targeted by cancel culture for being outspoken about her Christian beliefs.

Bure explained she had been scrutinized growing up in the limelight as a child star, but never to that "level."

"I've taken punches before in my industry but it was at a level I hadn't experienced yet, and it's been very challenging," she said on the "Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," on Wednesday. "Cancel culture is very real and they were trying to cancel me."

Bure faced intense backlash earlier this year for suggesting that network Great American Family, where she signed on as chief content officer last year, would be prioritizing traditional marriage over LGBTQ story lines.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Fellow celebrities and even Bure's co-stars attacked her and distanced themselves from the network afterward.

As noted on IJR, Bure explained on her podcast that she wasn't "shy" or "ashamed" of her faith but the negative attention had pained her.

"So when I had a lot of these bullets kind of hit me in the last year or so, they’ve been a really big challenge to me personally, to my heart, to my character, to my relationships, to my jobs," she confessed.

"I remember being so upset over it because it’s like, how do you recover?" Bure asked.

Bure said she was encouraged by her brother, fellow actor Kirk Cameron, who welcomed her to the "James 1 Club." The Scripture encourages believers to take joy when their faith is tested because it produces perseverance and spiritual maturity.

Cameron is also a devoted Christian who is outspoken against "woke" culture.

"I could have bailed and just said, ‘You know what? I’m totally done with this,' or ‘I don’t want to be a public figure anymore,'" Bure admitted.

Bure said she wasn't trying to stir up controversy or tell anyone how to live their lives with the marriage comments.

But she came to realize that anyone in the public eyes who lives according to their convictions has to be prepared to face criticism from the culture.

"You have to be ready for some of those fiery darts to be thrown at you in a bigger public platform," she said.

The actress addressed the controversy in a previous podcast appearance, where she explained the importance of her faith and knowing where to draw "the line in the sand."

"If you know what your boundaries are, that’s the most important. Because if you don’t make them for yourself, the entertainment industry will make them for you. And that’s what you don’t want," she said.

