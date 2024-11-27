Candace Cameron Bure says 'shocking red sweep' is proof faith is making a comeback: ‘Let God’s will be done'

As Americans continue to grapple with the results of the 2024 election, "Full House" actress Candace Cameron Bure is leaning on her faith in God and encouraging others to approach policy issues from a "biblical perspective."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Cameron Bure further detailed what it means to "vote like Jesus" – a personal motto she shared on social media ahead of the election that helped her navigate which direction she should cast her vote in on Nov 5 of this year.

"You have two candidates that are really the viable options you can write in, of course. But God's not going to be surprised either way, no matter who wins. So let God's will be done. That's what I mean by it," she said.

"I look at the issues from a biblical perspective." — "Full House" actress Candace Cameron Bure

The actress took to social media to encourage others to "look at the policies" rather than "pick apart" each candidate's character.

"It's our duty as Americans to go out and vote," she wrote. "And, you know, there's never going to be two perfect candidates. And everyone is flawed, not just our presidential candidates, but every single one of us."

The actress revealed that she resorts to the Bible for navigating policy issues, saying that she turns to the Scriptures to "break it down."

"I look at the issues from a biblical perspective. So, that's why I said 'vote like Jesus,'" Cameron Bure added.

According to a poll taken earlier this year, a whopping eight out of 10 Americans believe religion's influence in America is declining.



That means as much as 80 percent of U.S. adults think religion is losing its influence on American life, The Pew Research Center's 2024 survey discovered .



Another Pew poll, released the some month, suggested that while Trump voters don't necessarily believe he's very religious, they believe he fights for religious communities.

Fox News Digital posed a significant question to the "Full House" star, asking if the results — including Donald Trump's White House victory and Republicans taking full control of Congress — were "proof" that faith is making a comeback.

"Yes. I think everyone was blown away by this election. It was just a red sweep and more shocking than a lot of people realized," she said.

"I think that a lot of people have had a hard time in the last four years trying to buy groceries. So, there's a lot, a lot of things. I mean, I could go off on it," she added. "I kind of put my political opinions aside in a more gentle way since co-hosting 'The View.'"

Fox News' Laura Carrione contributed to this report.