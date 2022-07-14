Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reflects on future Queen Consort role: ‘You’re there as a backup’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is getting candid about her future role as Queen Consort.

In February, Queen Elizabeth announced it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles, her eldest son, succeeds her to the throne.

The duchess, who is turning 75 July 17, spoke to The Australian Women’s Weekly about the title and praised her late father-in-law, Prince Philip, for setting an example on how to support a monarch as a spouse. She described how it must have been difficult for the "macho" naval commander to take a step back behind his wife.

"I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch," said Camilla. "You’re there as a backup."

But, these days, the duchess is enjoying a completely different role – that of grandmother. She has five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

"The girls are becoming teenagers, which is a bit of a worry," she admitted. "I’d quite like to put a lid on their heads and make them small again because they’re all sweet and scrubbed and nice. Now they’re quite keen to have a good argument!

"They’re just fun to be with," Camilla added. "I love being with them, eating together, going to see a film or a play. They’re great enthusiasts. And it’s always nice to be in touch with that generation because it keeps you abreast of young people’s feelings and ideas."

As she prepares to become Queen Consort, Camilla said she had to master the art of public speaking. Camilla recalled how she was so "petrified" the night before she was due to give her first speech at an international conference.

"I was out of bed tying my sheets together to see if I could escape and go home," said Camilla. "I’m never going to enjoy it. My husband is very good; he loves it. Because he’s a very good actor, I think. You’ve got to have a bit of acting experience. I was the worst actor in the whole school. If I was given one line to say, it always came out backward. So I think speeches … no, they’re never going to be my favorite things."

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, the man whose admitted infidelity brought such pain to Princess Diana before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997. But the public mood softened after Charles, 73, married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, and she became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although Camilla played a significant role in the breakup of Charles’ first marriage, her down-to-earth style and sense of humor eventually won over many. Her warmth softened Charles’ hard edges and made him appear more approachable, if not happier, as he cut ribbons, unveiled plaques and waited for his chance to reign.

At the time of their marriage, royal aides had suggested that Camilla did not want to be called queen and "intended" to be known instead as Princess Consort — a first in British history. But the careful use of the word ’’intend" led to the possibility of change later on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.