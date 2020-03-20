Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, fosters dog while under coronavirus quarantine

Camila Morrone is snuggling up with someone special during her coronavirus quarantine and it's not her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

The model, 22, decided to foster a dog while self-isolating at home and posted an adorable photo of the puppy on Instagram.

“Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision," she wrote.

“For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it these sweet creatures need you so badly,” she added.

Earlier in the week, Morrone posted another video of herself learning how to play the guitar.

"Today I: fostered a puppy who needed a home (anyone who is able to do this, should!!), semi-learned new guitar chords off YouTube (i’m a beginner peeps), and did a face mask. And thissss here...is day 5 of quarantine my friends," she captioned the video.

Morrone didn't mention DiCaprio in the post. She and the Oscar winner started dating in December 2017.

Shelters in the United States are encouraging people to foster animals while practicing social distancing.

“Having a pet around ... is good for your head,” Eric Rayvid, a spokesperson for Best Friends Animal Society, told the Huffington Post. “It’s going to take you out of yourself a little bit. If you get a dog, it’s going to force you to go outside. If you get a cat, it’s going to force you to spend some time cuddling.”

Meanwhile, Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told People magazine, that fostering is the perfect option for people who aren't ready to have a pet permanently.

“If you don’t have a pet and are thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time to ‘try it on’ by fostering from your local shelter,” she advised.