Cameron Mathison shares health update amid kidney cancer battle: 'It's very good news'

Cameron Mathison is out of surgery and on the mend.

The co-host of "Home and Family" revealed that he received "very good news" after undergoing surgery last week in his battle against kidney cancer.

Mathison told ABC News in a statement on Thursday, "We got the pathology report back yesterday and it's very good news."

"It's the least aggressive form of kidney cancer... [with a] very low rate of reoccurring," he added. The statement explained that doctors were able to remove the tumor completely and he's been left with 80 percent of his right kidney.

He took to social media right after the surgery and posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed while holding hands with his two children -- Leila, 13, and Lucas, 16.

"Feeling loved and supported by my family and friends, including each and everyone of you," he captioned the picture. "I’ve been very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers. The surgery went very well. The tumor is gone and I even got to keep 80% of my kidney. We are all optimistic. Keep you updated. So grateful for all of you."

Days later he posted another photo that featured him at home surrounded by "Get well soon" cards and fowers.

"Unbelievably grateful to be back home after a successful partial nephrectomy surgery. It was an eventful 4 days in the hospital, and doing well at home now," he wrote. "@inderbirgillmd is a miracle worker, and my whole family is indebted to him and everyone at @keckmedofusc. Thank you to everyone sending prayers, positive thoughts, flowers, cards, stuffed animals, food, love... and kidney beans. Love you guys."

The 50-year-old revealed on Instagram in early September that he was diagnosed about a month ago after he had an MRI done for "some gut issues" and doctors found a tumor on his right kidney.

"It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma ... or kidney cancer," Mathison said. "The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs. They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years."

The former "All My Children" star went on to say he's "extremely lucky" that doctors found it early, and he thanked everyone around him for their "love and support."

