'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper all smiles in NYC after being kicked out of Hampton's bar

The former Barstool Sports host recently landed a $60 million deal with Spotify

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 9

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper smirked at the cameras as she was spotted walking around New York City's trendy Soho neighborhood.

Cooper, 26, who recently landed a $60 million deal with Spotify, admitted she was asked to leave a Hampton's bar over the weekend.

"I got kicked out of the bar," Cooper shared on her podcast. "I am f---ing pissed about it."

'CALL HER DADDY' HOST ALEX COOPER AND FRIENDS KICKED OUT OF HAMPTONS BAR

Alex Cooper seen walking around in Soho in New York City.

Alex Cooper seen walking around in Soho in New York City. (MediaPunch / BACKGRID)

The media personality said she and her friends were at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk and paid a bouncer to let them in.

"When I say sardines, there are literally bodies of people checked up against windows. There is such a long line," Cooper said. But when a bodyguard asked them to see their wristbands – which they didn't have – they were told to leave.

"People are staring at us," she said. "In this moment I felt slighted, I felt wronged … There are six of us, standing in the pouring rain with no f–king dignity left and no wristbands."

The former Barstool Sports host claimed she paid a bouncer to get her and her friends in, but the group got booted after they didn't have the necessary wristbands to enter the bar.

The former Barstool Sports host claimed she paid a bouncer to get her and her friends in, but the group got booted after they didn't have the necessary wristbands to enter the bar. (Getty Images)

But Cooper smoothed things over when she met the owner of Ruschmeyer's later that weekend.

"The Ruschmeyer’s guy was so nice; such a nice dude," Cooper said. "Overall, great vibes."

The two are even planning an event together.

"See things can turn around if you just believe and you get a little liquid courage."

