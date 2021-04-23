Caitlyn Jenner running for governor of California is ‘not a big surprise’ to Kardashians: report

Caitlyn Jenner’s announcement that she was "in" on a run for governor of California came as "no big surprise" to her Kardashian family.

The 71-year-old decathlete, who won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games, had long considered a play for politics before finally dipping her toe in the waters on Friday, a source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight.

"Caitlyn has been vocal about wanting to get involved in politics for quite some time now," the insider said. "While the family may not be entirely aligned politically speaking, they ultimately want Caitlyn to be happy and fulfilled."

Jenner, a Republican, announced her intention to run for governor of California against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newson, who faces a likely-looming recall election later this year.

"I’m in! California is worth fighting for," Jenner tweeted on Friday. The reality star also filed paperwork to seek the governorship and has hired several well-known Republican operatives to guide her embarks on a political campaign.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Jenner wrote in her announcement. "But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

And she touted that she's "a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

News that Jenner had been "actively exploring" a bid for governor was first reported earlier this month by Axios, which at the time cited three sources close to the situation.

Hours later, a Deadline report emerged also reporting that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was, in fact, considering an attempt to unseat the incumbent governor of two years.

"Caitlyn Jenner is never going to be governor of California, but she may get herself a new show on a streamer out of all this," an industry insider close to the situation told the publication on April 6. Jenner's last show was her 2015-16 Kardashians spinoff "I Am Cait" on E!

