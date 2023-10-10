Caitlyn Jenner discusses Kim Kardashian sex tape and how it got leaked

Caitlyn Jenner admitted she stayed out of the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape with Ray J in a new interview.

Caitlyn made the confession during a three-part docuseries following the history and rise to fame of the Kardashian family, which includes Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Kim's sex tape with the "Sexy Can I" rapper leaked in 2007 and many questions remain about how and why it happened.

Caitlyn's initial reaction was, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course," according to an interview done for "House of Kardashians," via E! News.

"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," Caitlyn added. "Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened."

Caitlyn was also asked if Kim and Kris "worked together to release" the sex tape.

"I have no idea," the former Olympic athlete confessed. "I never, ever once had that conversation – nor did I want to have that conversation."

A representative for Kim did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kim and Ray J filmed the sex tape while the two were dating. The leak occurred just months ahead of the premiere of the family's E! reality TV show "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

The tape leak was acknowledged in the very first episode and throughout the seasons as more drama surrounding the tape surfaced. In 2021, the mother of four said she wished the sex tape didn't exist.

"That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life," Kardashian said during the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion special. "I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I’ve done in life that’s probably it."

The tape was brought up again in the new Hulu show "The Kardashians" as Kim's son came across a photo advertising unseen footage of the NSFW moment.

"I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point," Kim told her lawyer over the phone in footage from the reality show.

"I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids," she continued. "I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again."

"I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

