Caitlyn Jenner was named a FOX News contributor in 2022. A television personality, Olympic gold medalist, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate, Jenner provides commentary and analysis across FOX News Channel programming and various FOX News Media platforms. Read More

One of the most beloved athletes in the world, Jenner is a celebrated Olympian and gold medal-winning decathlete. In the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal, Jenner captured the gold and set a new world record in the decathlon, becoming an American hero and pop culture phenomenon. Jenner later received the James E. Sullivan Award as the top amateur athlete in the United States and was featured on the Wheaties cereal box, one of the sports world’s most impressive honors.

In an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, Jenner publicly came out as transgender and identifies as female, now known as Caitlyn. With an iconic cover of Vanity Fair, Caitlyn Jenner was unveiled to the world. She has used her platform as the most famous transgender woman in the world to better the lives of the trans community, establishing The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation to promote equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to organizations that improve the lives of transgender people, including youth, as well as anti-bullying, suicide prevention, healthcare, housing, employment, and related programs.

Jenner made history entering politics as a gubernatorial candidate in the 2021 California recall election as a resident there for nearly five decades. After appearing on E!’s popular reality programs Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007-2021 and I Am Cait from 2015-2016, Jenner recently returned to motorsport, founding Jenner Racing, an auto racing team in the all-female W Series.

A native of Mount Kisco, New York, Jenner graduated from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa and is the parent of 10 children and 20 grandchildren, as well as the author of the New York Times bestselling book, "The Secrets of My Life".