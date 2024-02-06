Expand / Collapse search
‘Cagney & Lacey’ star Tyne Daly replaced by ‘Office' actress Amy Ryan on Broadway after hospitalization

The 77-year-old actress was set to star as Sister Aloysius in 'Doubt: a Parable' when she fell ill

"Cagney & Lacey" star Tyne Daly was forced to pull out of "Doubt: A Parable" on Broadway after she was "unexpectedly hospitalized" during previews due to an illness.

The 77-year-old will be replaced by "The Office" and "Only Murders in the Building" actress Amy Ryan.

"Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery," the Roundabout Theatre Company said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Daly’s understudy, Isabel Keating, will play the role through Feb. 11, and Ryan will take over on Feb. 13. Previews began on Feb. 2, and the show runs through April 14 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on 42nd Street. 

A split of Tyne Daly and Amy Ryan

Tyne Daly, left, was forced to withdraw from Broadway's "Doubt" due to an illness. She will be replaced by Amy Ryan. (Bruce Glikas/ Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

"With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery," director Scott Ellis said in a statement, according to the Reporter. "We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes—in a quick minute—to join our company and take on the role of Sister Aloysius. We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances."

Daly became famous for playing Detective Mary Beth Lacey opposite Sharon Gless in the female-led "Cagney & Lacey" police procedural that ran from 1982 to 1988. 

Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless on the set of Cagney & Lacey

Tyne Daly, left, and Sharon Gless on the set of "Cagney & Lacey." (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

She also played Maxine Gray on "Judging Amy" from 1999 to 2005 and the head of the United States Department of Damage Control in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." 

The cast of Doubt

The cast of "Doubt: A Parable" before Tyne Daly was forced to pull out of the production. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Along with "The Office" and "Only Murders in the Building," Ryan has also starred in the Oscar-winning "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance," "Central Intelligence" and "The Wire." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Daly, Ellis and the Roundabout for comment. 

