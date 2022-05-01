Jossara Jinaro, 'ER' and 'Judging Amy' actress, dead at 48

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado.

"With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022," Bogado wrote. "Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way."

Bogado added that a public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area at some point.

Jinaro had a long Hollyood career, appearing in various drama series, including "ER" (NBC, 1994-2009), "Judging Amy" (CBS, 1999-2005) and "Strong Medicine" (Lifetime, 1999-2005).

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she grew up in Colombia as the adopted daughter of a diplomat. When her stepfather was held hostage by guerillas, the family moved to the U.S.

Leaving home at age 16, she moved to Chicago and quickly signed with her first agent, who got her involved in stage work. Her powerful presence led another agent to suggest a move to Los Angeles, where she soon went to work with Columbia Tri-Star to play Virginia Bustos in the Alma-nominated sitcom "Viva Vegas."

She made her television debut on "Judging Amy" as Cheech Marin’s daughter, then segued to "ER."

Her role on "Passions" was nominated for a 2006 GLAAD award. She went back to Colombia in 2009 to work on the Novela "La Bella Ceci y El Imprudente," then returned to Hollywood for the series "East Los High."

Jinaro began producing her own short films, expanding into a feature that was accepted into Panavision’s new filmmaker’s program. She’s made the film festival rounds with "Desert Road Kill," which garnered her a Best Supporting Actress award.

Her film resume included "Devil’s Rejects," a Rob Zombie film, "Havoc" with Anne Hathaway, "TenTricks" with Leah Thompson, "Fly Boys" with Stephen Baldwin, Oliver Stone’s "World Trade Center" with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena and Lionsgate’s hip-hop movie "Go For It!"

Survivors include her husband and two children.