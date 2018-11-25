Busy Philipps says she gave Sarah Sanders a dirty look when she ran into her at Disney World

Busy Philipps had a brief encounter with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders while vacationing in Disney World with her family. The star took to social media to tell her followers that she made sure to give the Trump administration official her dirtiest of looks.

“Just gave Sarah Huckabee Sanders a very dirty look at DisneyWorld. Just doesn’t seem fair that she gets to enjoy it with her family while families are suffering because of the lies she spreads,” the “Busy Tonight” host, 39, tweeted Friday.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the star elaborated on the encounter a bit more by way of her Instagram Story for that day.

“Guys we just went on the rock and roll roller coaster. Scarier than that, when I got off, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was there. And she had a security guard so we didn’t see anything, but I did do this,” the outlet reports Philipps then gave a dirty look to the camera, furrowing her brow and scrunching her forehead.

She reportedly went on to explain why she didn’t choose to make a bigger scene, despite her distaste for Sanders and the administration she represents.

“Honestly I didn’t want to say anything because I didn’t want to get kicked out of the park, and we were not with our kids because they were waiting with someone else. I gave her such a mean look,” said Philipps in a somewhat jocular tone. “She saw it. She saw it.”

The star has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, most notably going as far as to create her own “I CARE DO U?” t-shirt in response to First Lady Melania Trump sporting a jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” while visiting migrant children.