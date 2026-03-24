'Burn Notice' star ditched Los Angeles for Colorado after meeting his wife and says he's 'never leaving'

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"Burn Notice" star, Jeffrey Donovan, has no plans to move back to Los Angeles.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 57-year-old actor spoke about his move to Colorado after meeting his wife on set of one of his projects.

"I met my future wife while I was finishing a job, and she was from Colorado, and once I started visiting there, I never stopped," he explained. "It's an incredible state and, I'm raising my children there, and we're never leaving."

Donovan met his wife, Michelle Woods, in 2011, and the two got married a year later in August 2012 in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

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Since getting married, the couple have welcomed three children together: Claire, Lucas and Ethan. The actor and his wife are raising their children in Colorado, which he says is the true sunshine state, not Florida – which he said should be called "the thunderstorm state."

"Colorado, secretly, is the sunshine state," he said. "It's a beautiful part of the country that gets more sunshine than maybe even Arizona and New Mexico. It's incredible. So that's why we're there. And it's really healthy living."

WATCH: ‘BURN NOTICE’ STAR MOVED TO COLORADO AND DOES NOT PLAN ON LEAVING

The "Sicario" star shared that although he grew up in Boston, many of his friends currently live in Los Angeles and are raising their children there.

While he does miss his friends, he says they all agree that raising children is "a challenge," and that for him, being in Colorado makes it less so.

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"I find it less challenging in Colorado, which plays to my talent level of raising kids," Donovan explained. "If it's not hard raising kids in Colorado, then that's where I wanna be."

WATCH: JEFFREY DONOVAN FINDS IT ‘LESS CHALLENGING’ TO RAISE KIDS IN COLORADO

The actor first gained national attention with his breakout role in "Burn Notice" in 2007. He played Michael Westen on the show, a blacklisted former CIA operative who works to find out who was behind the burn notice and why, without any of his usual contacts or resources.

He starred on the show for seven seasons and even went on to direct some episodes.

"I feel very fortunate about the show, but I also know that at the time it was the most grueling to this day job I've ever had," he told Build in November 2017. "It was difficult, but I look back at if I didn't take that job, and I wasn't there, I would never have met my future wife and had my three beautiful children."

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Donovan is currently starring in the three-part series, "The Faithful," which tells story of the Book of Genesis from the perspective of five women at the center of those stories.

The actor stars on the show as Abraham, one of the most iconic figures in the bible, telling Fox News Digital he thought taking on the role would be "a big swing."

WATCH: ‘BURN NOTICE’ STAR ON WHAT HIS NEW ROLE IN ‘THE FAITHFUL’ TAUGHT HIM ABOUT MARRIAGE

"There's a part in the first hour where I actually talk with God and Minnie [Driver] is playing Sarah and I, to be honest, I was lost," he recalled. "I felt the enormity, the pressure of how do I convey that I literally am talking to God to an audience that wants to talk to God or has talked to God, or wants to believe there is a God. And so I did feel that pressure."

He then credited his co-star Driver for getting him in the right mindset, saying "she kind of grabbed me" and told him he was "enough," with Donovan saying "it was really powerful for me to feel that connection."

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When it comes to portraying the marriage between Abraham and Sarah, Donovan said he "tried to approach it as realistically as possible," adding that playing a couple who have been married for that long, reinforced to him "that marriage is complicated."

"It's challenging, and if you and your partner, whoever that might be, can come to some sort of agreement that we are in it for the long haul, that our children, if you're blessed enough to have children, are even more important than you, and you put all your eggs into that basket of going, 'We are the providers, we are their educators, and they learn humanity from us,' and if you go from that kind of premise, I think your children and your family will end up all right," he said.

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