'Bully' Prince Andrew had a ‘revolving door’ of women entering 'his bedroom,' former royal officer claims

A former royal protection officer was said to be stunned by how many women visited Prince Andrew in his private rooms.

Paul Page, who served from 1994 to 2004, spoke out in a new documentary about the disgraced Duke of York, "Prince Andrew: Banished," which became available for streaming Wednesday on Peacock.

It aims to explore the "tumultuous and complex" life of the British royal and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The doc features interviews with palace insiders, journalists, a royal press secretary, members of Andrew’s social circle and the legal team who brought shocking allegations against the fallen prince to life.

"We used to have a joke that he should have a revolving door in his bedroom," Page said of the divorced royal. "The amount of women going in and out of there, it was just literally every other day someone would be coming in to see him … a different one every time."

Page alleged that a woman once showed up and told officers she was there to meet Andrew. However, the officers couldn’t grant her entry until they had confirmation from his staff. That’s when the woman offered to call Andrew herself.

"We could hear the conversation," Page alleged. "He said, ‘Put one of the officers on.’ One of my colleagues took the phone. He shouted at the top of his voice, ‘You listen to me, you fat, lardy-a-- c--t. If you don’t let my guest in, I’m going to come down there.'"

The embarrassed mystery woman promptly headed to Andrew’s chambers, Page alleged.

"You would think a member of the royal family would have some kind of decorum and respect for the staff that are there and paid to protect them and look after them," said Page. "[With Andrew], there’s just none, none at all. He’s just a horrible person. He’s a bully."

Page was jailed in 2009 following a multimillion-dollar property scam, The Independent reported. He previously spoke out in the ITV documentary "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile."

A spokesperson for Andrew, 62, told Fox News Digital he had no comment. Andrew’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast, pointed out to Fox News Digital that the prince has been nicknamed "Randy Andy" for decades — with good reason.

"Prince Andrew had such a reputation for being a womanizer that, as recently as 2021, a woman told guards that she was at his home for a date and she was ushered right on in," Schofield explained. "Fearful of an outburst from the prince, staff allowed her on the property without question, where she roamed around unaccompanied for 20 minutes. So fearful of the prince, the gate guards even paid for the woman's taxi when it dropped her off. She made her way inside his home and didn't become an issue until she addressed another member of his staff, telling them that she was engaged to be married to Andrew. She was later arrested."

"How could this happen? Well, Prince Andrew has berated staff before for allowing his guests to wait at the gates," Schofield shared. "There's a massage therapist named Emma Gruenbaum who briefly worked with Prince Andrew and claims he was her creepiest client. … She talks publicly about the inappropriate conversations he tried to have with her and persistent hugs. She believes he stopped calling on her when he realized that she wouldn't give him what he wanted."

"There's also a mystery surrounding a photographer named Mark Harrison who claims to have taken an embarrassing photo of Prince Andrew that would humiliate the royal family," Schofield added. "According to Harrison, Prince Andrew has pushed for the photo not to hit the streets. Only a handful of individuals have seen it but were said to be 'shocked,' which is saying something."

"Prince Andrew is a liability to the royal family, and King Charles is well aware," Schofield added.

The royal, who many have said was "the queen’s favorite son," was stripped of his honorary military roles in January amid the furor surrounding a lawsuit. The case alleged Andrew had had sex with a 17-year-old supplied to him by Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender. The queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities and known patronages, and she barred him from using the title "His Royal Highness" in official settings.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She alleged Epstein had flown her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men and that she had had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein died in jail on August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He was 66.

In 2019, Andrew sat down for what ended up being a disastrous interview to address the allegations. After facing scathing criticism, the duke announced he was stepping back from public life.

In March, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, three weeks after attorneys for Giuffre had reached a deal. The prince was to make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declare that he never meant to malign her character.

In a letter to the judge from Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, a statement was included that said, in part, "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

According to the statement, the duke acknowledged Epstein had trafficked "countless young girls" over many years. He "regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

Earlier this month, Andrew's scandal created headlines once more after he appeared at a procession for his mother in Edinburgh. As he walked behind the queen's casket with his siblings, a protester yelled, "Andrew, you’re a sick old man!"

Police said the 22-year-old who heckled the prince was arrested "in connection with a breach of the peace."

Andrew has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.