'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death ruled 'undetermined'

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death has been revealed.

The 39-year-old actress' cause of death and manner of death were both ruled "undetermined," New York's Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "undetermined" ruling came after Trachtenberg's family objected to an autopsy, Fox News Digital has learned. Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Trachtenberg for comment.

Families may object to an autopsy for religious reasons, according to New York public health law. The medical examiner can only override a family's decision if the descendant's death is considered suspicious or for health and public safety reasons.

Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment Wednesday, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Authorities found the actress at a residence after responding to a 911 call around 8 a.m. local time. Trachtenberg was unconscious and unresponsive, according to the New York Police Department.

Trachtenberg's death was not being investigated as suspicious. Police sources told ABC7 that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

A representative for the "Sister Cities" star also confirmed the actress's death. "The family requests privacy for their loss," Gary Mantoosh told Fox News Digital. "There are no further details at this time."

The "Gossip Girl" star had been experiencing "health issues," a source told People magazine.

Trachtenberg had been "really, really down emotionally" throughout the past year, telling friends she was "struggling."

"She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the source told the outlet. "She was "pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues."

Trachtenberg began her career in Nickelodeon's "The Adventures of Pete and Pete." In 1996, she made her film debut, playing the title role in " Harriet the Spy ." The actress moved on to star as Dawn Summers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for three years. The series ran from 1997-2003.

Trachtenberg gained additional fame as Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl." She starred alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley on the hit drama series.

She also starred in "The Ice Princess" and "EuroTrip."

The actress continued her Hollywood career, landing roles in "Sexy Evil Genius," "The Scribbler" and "Sister Cities." Her most recent role was on the 2021 revival of "Gossip Girl."

