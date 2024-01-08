Buck McNeely, 'The Outdoorsman' star, dead at 63

Buck McNeely, host of the popular adventure series, "The Outdoorsman," died on Sunday, Jan. 7, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 63.

McNeely's son, Max, revealed his father "passed away in his sleep" in a tribute shared to the late outdoor enthusiast on Facebook.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the pain and loss our family is feeling at this time and it will never be the same," he wrote. "Seeing your dad die is like watching Superman die because that’s what he was to me. A true superhero and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model than him.

"Even though Buck is gone the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life. Just as he has trained me in life he has also trained me in the family business by working and traveling the world with him for the past 13 years."

"The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely" debuted on the Tempo Network in 1987 and has since aired on FOX Sports, The Outdoor Channel and USA Network among others.

"My dad started his show The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely as a college project at SEMO and took it to heights no one could’ve imagined with over 550 TV stations airing his show globally he became the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world," Max wrote.

"For nearly 40 years on the air he entertained and showcased various parts of the world for his fans. He loved his fans and anytime one would run into him he always loved meeting them and chatting about the show."

Max added, "His motto was always ‘Live Large’ and he truly lived larger than anybody I know and I will continue that legacy in his honor like he always wanted. It won’t be easy, but nothing good in life is easy. Just another of the countless lessons he’s taught me over the years.

"Call your parents and hold them tight because it really can be gone just like that. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers. God Bless & Live Large!"

McNeely is survived by wife Ladonna and sons Max and Rex.

