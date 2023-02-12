Bryan Cranston wants to play Willie Nelson in a biopic: 'Physical resemblance'

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston has some ideas about who should play Willie Nelson, if a biopic was ever made.

When asked if there was a musician Cranston would be interested in playing in a biopic, he responded with the legendary singer-songwriter Willie Nelson due to the fact they have similar features.

"Willie Nelson comes to mind. The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that. So, I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup," Cranston said during an interview with NME.

The 66-year-old actor continued to list reasons why he admires Nelson.

WILLIE NELSON, SNOOP DOGG 'SMOKED A LOT OF MARIJUANA' TOGETHER IN AMSTERDAM

"Willie’s had a fascinating career – as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture]. That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me," Cranston admitted to the media outlet.

Last week, Nelson spoke candidly about smoking marijuana with rapper Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam.

GRAMMY WINNER WILLIE NELSON TO CELEBRATE HIS 90TH BIRTHDAY WILL ALL-STAR, TWO-DAY CONCERT



While Nelson is preparing for a star-studded 90th birthday celebration he admitted that him and the "Gin and Juice" rapper "smoked a lot of marijuana and had a lot of fun."

2023 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME NOMINEES INCLUDE MISSY ELLIOT, WILLIE NELSON AND THE LATE GEORGE MICHAEL

"I love Snoop. He and I are great friends — have been forever," Nelson said to People Magazine.

Meanwhile, Cranston has been busy working on several projects. The 66-year-old actor is filming the latest season of Showtime’s crime series "Your Honor."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Football fans may also recognize Cranston in a Super Bowl ad, as he reprised his popular character, Walter White, with "Breaking Bad" co-star, Aaron Paul, for a PopCorners commercial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Breaking Bad" successfully aired for five seasons, which ran from 2008 until 2013. A spin-off of the drama series "Better Call Saul" was created two years later.

Cranston’s character in "Breaking Bad" is a high school chemistry teacher who experiences hardship outside his classroom. While mainly dealing with financial problems, he made the decision to desperately start a meth lab to support his wife and children.