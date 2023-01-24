Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Grammy-winner Willie Nelson to celebrate his 90th birthday with all-star, two-day concert

Popular artists such as Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg will perform

Associated Press
Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star, two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon's milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — "I Don't Know a Thing About Love" — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He's also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include "On The Road Again," "Crazy" and "Funny How Time Slips Away."

Willie Nelson performs at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2015. Nelson is turning 90 this year and is celebrating his birthday with a two-day concert featuring many popular artists.

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson's sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.

