Bruce Willis' wife shares emotional post about celebrating wedding anniversary as star’s brain is 'changing'

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about one of the difficulties of being a caregiver.

In an Instagram post, Emma paid tribute to her husband on their 14th wedding anniversary, calling Willis "the greatest love of [her] life." Later in the post, she explained to her followers why milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries have become difficult to celebrate since Willis was diagnosed with dementia.

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," Emma revealed. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is."

One of the things that has helped Emma get through some of these more difficult days is the support of those close to her. She then advised her followers to keep those in their lives who are serving as caregivers close and not to "ask what you can do" and "just do."

BRUCE WILLIS JOINED BY DEMI MOORE, EMMA HEMING AND FIVE DAUGHTERS FOR FIRST BIRTHDAY AFTER DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS

Emma shared the kind actions of one of her friends that "inspired the heck out of [her]." She recalled briefly mentioning to her friend that it was her wedding anniversary soon and talking about topics at a school event.

"Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left ‘a little something’ for me at my door," Emma wrote. "It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said ‘Happy Anniversary’ amongst other things. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time. I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us."

Just a few days earlier, Emma, Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters got together to celebrate the actor's 68th birthday. Moore, who shares three daughters with the "Die Hard" actor, posted a video of the family singing him happy birthday and presenting him with an apple pie.

"So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family," she wrote.

His daughters also wished their dad a happy birthday, with Tallulah writing, "happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno !! feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me - what a delight," alongside a series of pictures of Willis.

Emma posted her own tribute to her husband, sharing a glimpse of their life together throughout the years, including videos of him playing with their daughters as babies and being silly.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it," she wrote. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prior to that, she shared that while birthdays are usually a happy day, she was experiencing a wide range of emotions but was determined to make it a good day.

"Sometimes in our lives we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that's what im doing," she said. "But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day … and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Willis' birthday came just over a month after his family announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement said. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willis' statement was signed by his entire family, including wife Emma, ex-wife Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis married Emma Heming at their home in Turks and Caicos in March 2009. Mabel and Evelyn are their daughters.

The actor was previously married to Moore for 12 years, and the friendly exes have three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.