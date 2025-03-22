Bruce Willis, wife shared ‘monumental highs,' 'devastating lows’ in 16-year marriage as actor battles dementia

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming proved that their love only grew stronger over the years.

On their 16th wedding anniversary, Emma shared a heartfelt tribute to the man she calls the love of her life while Bruce continues to face his battle with dementia.

"Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless," she penned on Instagram with a candid photo of the two, as the two embraced each other tightly.

"I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him—and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love," Emma wrote.

In her Instagram story, the model shared a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands, with her wedding rings on display and the number 321 tattooed on what appeared to be Bruce’s finger.

"Love you Emma you are magic 321 and papa he loves you so much," Rumer, Bruce’s daughter, replied to the social media post.

Tallulah, Bruce’s youngest daughter, added in the comments, "321. I love you guys so much."

Bruce shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

After their divorce, Bruce married Emma in 2009 in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

While Emma and Bruce marked a major milestone in their 16-year marriage, their family additionally celebrated the "Die Hard" actor’s 70th birthday this week.

After Emma shared the sentimental social media posts about their wedding anniversary, she added a photo of a cake, as the icing read "Happy Birthday Bruce."

"And still celebrating that birthday!!" the text read over a blue and gold cake.

On March 19, Bruce celebrated his milestone 70th birthday.

Earlier this week, the legendary actor’s family shared rare new photos of Bruce for his special celebration.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you," Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 through 2000, wrote alongside a carousel including some heartwarming, never-before-seen photos.

"To the King… I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa," Bruce's eldest daughter, Rumer, wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback video of her parents dancing together.

Tallulah wrote, "Happy 70th to my favorite friend! You are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Scout, the middle child of the eldest three Willis girls, dubbed her dad the "greatest of all time."

Bruce’s wife Emma mirrored the family's sentiment and shared a photo of the actor smiling on a four-wheeler, and in the caption, she asked her followers to send along birthday wishes for him.

Bruce’s family remains in good spirits despite his devastating battle with dementia.

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

