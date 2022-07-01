Bruce Willis continued to work after aphasia diagnosis because he 'wanted to,' attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Willis "wanted to" continue working following his aphasia diagnosis.

Willis' attorney is setting the record straight after allegations surfaced that the actor's close friend and Hollywood director Randall Emmett pushed him to continue working.

"My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work," Willis' attorney Martin Singer told the Los Angeles Times.

"Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Willis' final film due to the aphasia diagnosis will be "Paradise City," which is in postproduction, according to IMDB.

Willis' family announced in March that the actor was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement said.

"This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that," the statement, written on behalf of wife Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters, said.

Apashia affects the ability to communicate.

"It typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury but can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)," Mayo Clinic explains on its website.