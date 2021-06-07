Bruce Springsteen returning to Broadway in June

Bruce Springsteen is set to return to Broadway this summer.

"The Boss" will headline a limited run of his show "Springsteen on Broadway" which will begin on June 26 at the St. James Theatre. As of now, the show will close on Sept. 4.

"I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway," the 71-year-old musician said in a statement.

The news was also announced on Springsteen's official Twitter account.

"Springsteen on Broadway" debuted in 2017 and was extended three times, finally closing in late 2018. Columbia Records put out a two-disc soundtrack of "Springsteen on Broadway" and a filmed version of the show is on Netflix.

In the show, Springsteen performs 15 songs — including "My Hometown," "Thunder Road," and "Born in the USA" — and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey. Some of the stories will be familiar to readers of his autobiography, and he even reads from it. His wife, Patti Scialfa, accompanies him for "Brilliant Disguise."

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

The Associated Press contributed to this report