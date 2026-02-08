Expand / Collapse search
Chris Christie slams Mamdani over handling of New York City snowstorm, garbage 'piled up everywhere'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been criticized for massive pileups of snow and garbage

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Chris Christie rates NYC Mayor Mamdani's snow cleanup Video

Chris Christie rates NYC Mayor Mamdani's snow cleanup

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's handling of a massive snowstorm that had hit his city last month.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie unloaded on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Friday for doing a poor job of cleaning up snow and garbage in the city after a massive snowstorm.

During an appearance on "Overtime," the online portion of "Real Time with Bill Maher," Christie was asked by Maher to grade Mamdani's handling of his first major snowstorm as a city leader last month.

"Yeah, I’d give him a C, because he seemed to move a bunch of the snow but couldn’t figure out how to do anything else when that was going on," Christie said. "He didn’t pick up the garbage. All my kids live in New York City. I've been there since the snowstorm. The garbage is piled up everywhere. But you know the one place that is pristine where the garbage is gone and the snow—there’s no ice even on the sidewalk? In front of Gracie Mansion."

BILL MAHER CALLS MAMDANI A 'STRAIGHT UP COMMUNIST,' WARNS DEMS WILL 'LOSE MORE ELECTIONS' IF THEY DENY IT

Chris Christie

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, gave New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani a "C" grade for his snow cleanup job. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Maher expressed disbelief despite the audience's cheers, but Christie insisted it was "absolutely true."

"It's like, 'socialist, schmocialist, take care of my thing first,'" Christie said.

"Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss," Maher replied.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's office for comment.

Mamdani has been criticized for his handling of street cleanup after a massive snowstorm hit the city during the weekend of Jan. 25. Several people reported snow pileups more than a week after the storm alongside mounds of trash bags.

CHRIS CHRISTIE TELLS BILL MAHER THAT REPUBLICANS TALK VERY DIFFERENTLY ABOUT DONALD TRUMP BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

A man removing a bicycle from a bikeshare station during a snowstorm in Midtown Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been criticized for the slow cleanup of leftover snow and garbage. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

"A week after the snowstorm and this is what we got Zoron the Shoveler! Filthy black snow, garbage soup, ice rinks on every corner, cars buried like fossils," actor Michael Rapaport wrote on Instagram last week.

Mamdani addressed the snow pileup during a press conference on Feb. 2, nearly two weeks after the storm.

SMALL NEW YORK LANDLORDS 'AT THEIR BREAKING POINT' UNDER MAMDANI'S HOUSING POLICIES: REPORT

Zohran Mamdani speaking with hands at chest level

Zohran Mamdani defended the city's cleanup efforts during a press conference last week. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Typically, after snowfall of any kinds, rising temperatures would assist in the melting of that snow. Instead, what we are all experiencing is a cold that is continuing at a record pace, frankly," he told reporters. "And what that has meant is that the entirety of the city's response is up to the city workers themselves. And they have been doing an incredible job. However, it is a job that must continue, and it is also a job that has required us to go beyond the typical."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

