Chris Christie slams Mamdani over handling of New York City snowstorm, garbage 'piled up everywhere'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie unloaded on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Friday for doing a poor job of cleaning up snow and garbage in the city after a massive snowstorm.

During an appearance on "Overtime," the online portion of "Real Time with Bill Maher," Christie was asked by Maher to grade Mamdani's handling of his first major snowstorm as a city leader last month.

"Yeah, I’d give him a C, because he seemed to move a bunch of the snow but couldn’t figure out how to do anything else when that was going on," Christie said. "He didn’t pick up the garbage. All my kids live in New York City. I've been there since the snowstorm. The garbage is piled up everywhere. But you know the one place that is pristine where the garbage is gone and the snow—there’s no ice even on the sidewalk? In front of Gracie Mansion."

Maher expressed disbelief despite the audience's cheers, but Christie insisted it was "absolutely true."

"It's like, 'socialist, schmocialist, take care of my thing first,'" Christie said.

"Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss," Maher replied.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's office for comment.

Mamdani has been criticized for his handling of street cleanup after a massive snowstorm hit the city during the weekend of Jan. 25. Several people reported snow pileups more than a week after the storm alongside mounds of trash bags.

"A week after the snowstorm and this is what we got Zoron the Shoveler! Filthy black snow, garbage soup, ice rinks on every corner, cars buried like fossils," actor Michael Rapaport wrote on Instagram last week.

Mamdani addressed the snow pileup during a press conference on Feb. 2, nearly two weeks after the storm.

"Typically, after snowfall of any kinds, rising temperatures would assist in the melting of that snow. Instead, what we are all experiencing is a cold that is continuing at a record pace, frankly," he told reporters. "And what that has meant is that the entirety of the city's response is up to the city workers themselves. And they have been doing an incredible job. However, it is a job that must continue, and it is also a job that has required us to go beyond the typical."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.