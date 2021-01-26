Bruce Kirby, 'Stand by Me' and 'Muppet Movie' actor, dead at 95

Bruce Kirby, a character actor known for appearing in movies like "Stand by Me" and TV shows like "The West Wing," has died. He was 95.

The sad news was confirmed on Facebook by the actor's son John, along with several loving photos of the star.

"My dear brilliant Dad BRUCE KIRBY passed away peacefully last night at Cedars in Los Angeles at the age of 95," he wrote on Monday. "My heart is heavy but grateful for all the extra blessed years together. My Step-Mom ROZ’s Love & devotion was remarkable & a major force in keeping him alive so long."

John said that his father had always worked very hard at his craft and "it was very painful for him when he no longer could perform."

JIMMIE RODGERS, 'HONEYCOMB' SINGER, DEAD AT 87

Among the credits Kirby's son pointed out were the film "Crash" and television programs "Columbo," "L.A. Law," and "The Golden Girls."

He was also known for playing a guard in 1979's "The Muppet Movie" and Mr. Quidaciolou in "Stand by Me."

"He was very proud of his performance as Alfieri in the LA production of 'A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE' & loved using his real Italian name (Bruno Giovanni) in the Program & Press," the son continued. "The cast included Kim Cattrall & the late Greats: Susan Peretz, Allen Garfield, Carmen Argenziano & Kevin Geer. After Arthur Miller saw him in this, my Dad was led back to Broadway as Miller cast him for the role of BEN in Dustin Hoffman’s 'DEATH OF A SALESMAN' an experience my Dad & Roz cherished."

LARRY KING, TV TALK-SHOW ICON WHO QUIZZED THE FAMOUS AND INFAMOUS, DIES AT 87

Kirby is also credited with having appeared in "Diamond Orchid" on Broadway in 1965. John also pointed out that he joined the cast of touring productions of "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Gypsy."

John said the actor was a great father to him and his brother Bruno, who was also an actor, who died at 57 in 2006 from complications related to leukemia.

John then praised the documentary "Troupers," which featured his father

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He concluded: "Thank You DAD for everything you taught me about Acting & how to have such a strong work ethic while sharing your love for the Arts & the Craft of it all. I will miss You & Love You always. I’m glad you’re up there with Bruno and so many of our loved ones."

The actor's cause of death is unclear at this time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

People magazine reports that Roz, short for Roslyn, also survives her husband.