Brooks Nader says she 'forever' regrets one cosmetic procedure: 'I just didn't need it'

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Brooks Nader revealed that she underwent liposuction years ago, but would not make the same decision today.

During a Friday interview with People magazine, the 29-year-old supermodel, who has previously admitted to getting a nose job, Botox injectables and fillers, gave a candid response when asked whether she has any "lasting regrets" related to beauty.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I'm just going to say it," Nader replied. "I had liposuction years ago, and I forever regret it because I just didn't need it. I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things."

"We just got to do less with all that and be healthy," the "Baywatch" star added.

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Nader has been open about the cosmetic procedures that she has had in the past. During a November 2025 interview with Bustle, she candidly recalled other people's reactions after she underwent rhinoplasty.

"People say I look like Michael Jackson," Nader quipped.

The Sports Illustrated cover star also told the outlet that she had veneers and "countless injectables" during breaks from working, including the "Nefertiti" Botox neck lift, which relaxes lower face muscles to the jawline and smooths the neck.

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"Every Christmas, you can catch me looking like Freddy Krueger," she joked.

Nader also shared that she used a GLP-1 medication to help her lose weight so she could land more modeling gigs.

"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’ The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’" Nader said.

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"The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off," she continued. "I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

Last month, Nader shared why she felt she had to get facial fillers in the first place and the biggest difference she's felt since getting them dissolved.

"I honestly felt really good about it because I feel like I get a lot of the comments that are like, ‘You look 40, you look 40, you look 40,’" she told Us Weekly. "I’m like, 'What? I don’t want to be 40.'"

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Since getting her filler removed, Nader says, "Everyone’s like, ‘Finally, you actually look like 28,’" and that even her parents told her that her face doesn't look "blown up" anymore.

During the Us Weekly interview, Nader revealed she got fillers when she first moved to New York at 18 years old after her "parents gave me, like, $1,000 and they were like, ‘Have fun.’"

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"I felt like it was what everyone was doing," Nader added. "I was thrown into this world of Hollywood and chasing perfection. And I thought that getting filler was the answer."

After getting them removed, Nader explained she is "loving my smile and how I’m looking," but hasn't ruled out trying them out again when she gets older.

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Nader recently posted a series of steamy photos from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, captioning the post, "Old lips, new clothes, same me."

The post featured photos of Nader posing in a cropped white graphic T-shirt featuring a cherry design, paired with a red string bikini bottom, as well as snaps of her in a leopard-print bikini.

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"The natural lips are YOU and that is always the best, natural beauty!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Old lips are good, everything is good."

A third fan chimed in writing, "Old lips, new clothes… same knockout."