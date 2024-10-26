'DWTS' Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko fuel breakup rumors with timely TikTok videos

Brooks Nader and her "DWTS" partner, Gleb Savchenko are fueling breakup rumors after a whirlwind romance.

On Saturday, the professional dancer, 41, shared a TikTok video of himself singing the lyrics to Artemas' song, "Tattoos."

"You're nothing like your tattoos," Savchenko sang, seemingly alluding to the matching tattoos the duo got earlier this month. "There's nothing permanent about you."

One day prior, Savchenko shared another video on TikTok of himself mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s "God’s Plan."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTESTANTS SAY THEY HAVE ‘ADVANTAGE’ AFTER ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL: ‘WE BOTH LOOK HOT’

"She said do you love me / I tell her only partly / I only love my bed and my momma / I’m sorry," he sang.

Shortly after Savchenko posted his video on Friday, Nader shared a TikTok of herself mouthing the lyrics to Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra’s "Somethin’ Stupid."

"And then I go and spoil it all / By saying something stupid like ‘I love you.’" In the video, Nader wrote, "Let’s get matching tattoos."

Followers were quick to share their two cents in the comments section.

"What is happening!!! Looked at Gleb TikTok and back to Brooks! Are u guys really done?" one fan wrote. "He said he was falling for you!!! I’m so confused."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This is gonna get so messy," another wrote.

Fans first speculated the two were dating after Nader shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media last month.

On Oct. 8, the dancing duo added fuel to the fire after they were spotted sharing a kiss during a break on set of the dance competition show.

The duo admitted to Fox News Digital that their dynamic chemistry could only help them on "Dancing with the Stars."

"We’re dancing. We’re at work," Nader, 27, remarked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think [our chemistry] a huge plus for us," he told Fox News Digital. "That's like an advantage that we both look hot."

Nader and Savchenko were eliminated from "DWTS" on Oct. 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Larry Fink contributed to this post.