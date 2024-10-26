Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

'DWTS' Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko fuel breakup rumors with timely TikTok videos

The 'Dancing with the Stars' duo sparked romance rumors earlier in the season

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
‘DWTS’ contestants Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko dish on ‘secret’ matching tattoos Video

‘DWTS’ contestants Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko dish on ‘secret’ matching tattoos

'Dancing with the Stars' contestants Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko tell Fox News Digital that they got ‘secret’ matching tattoos together.

Brooks Nader and her "DWTS" partner, Gleb Savchenko are fueling breakup rumors after a whirlwind romance. 

On Saturday, the professional dancer, 41, shared a TikTok video of himself singing the lyrics to Artemas' song, "Tattoos."

"You're nothing like your tattoos," Savchenko sang, seemingly alluding to the matching tattoos the duo got earlier this month. "There's nothing permanent about you."

One day prior, Savchenko shared another video on TikTok of himself mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s "God’s Plan."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTESTANTS SAY THEY HAVE ‘ADVANTAGE’ AFTER ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL: ‘WE BOTH LOOK HOT’

Brooks Nader Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are fueling breakup rumors.  (Getty Images)

"She said do you love me / I tell her only partly / I only love my bed and my momma / I’m sorry," he sang. 

Shortly after Savchenko posted his video on Friday, Nader shared a TikTok of herself mouthing the lyrics to Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra’s "Somethin’ Stupid." 

 "And then I go and spoil it all / By saying something stupid like ‘I love you.’" In the video, Nader wrote, "Let’s get matching tattoos."

Brooks Nader And Gleb sparked romance rumors

Brooks Nader and Gleb's chemistry led to rumors of a possible showmance. (Getty Images / Instagram: Brooks Nader)

Followers were quick to share their two cents in the comments section. 

"What is happening!!! Looked at Gleb TikTok and back to Brooks! Are u guys really done?" one fan wrote. "He said he was falling for you!!! I’m so confused."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This is gonna get so messy," another wrote. 

Fans first speculated the two were dating after Nader shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media last month.

dwts gleb and brooks nader

The former duo sparked romance rumors after being spotted kissing backstage.  (ashleysdiary7/TikTok/Getty Images)

On Oct. 8, the dancing duo added fuel to the fire after they were spotted sharing a kiss during a break on set of the dance competition show. 

The duo admitted to Fox News Digital that their dynamic chemistry could only help them on "Dancing with the Stars."

"We’re dancing. We’re at work," Nader, 27, remarked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think [our chemistry] a huge plus for us," he told Fox News Digital. "That's like an advantage that we both look hot."

Nader and Savchenko were eliminated from "DWTS" on Oct. 15. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Larry Fink contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending