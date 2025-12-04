Brooke Shields' daughter mocks dad's ambitious job hunting advice for recent graduates in viral TikTok

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Shields' daughter, Rowan Henchy, is poking fun at what she says is her father’s overly ambitious advice for landing a job.

The Wake Forest University graduate shared a TikTok skit showing how her dad apparently expects her to approach prospective employers.

The social media clip is captioned: "He really thinks I can walk straight up to the head of Disney channel and tell him that I wanna make history…"

BROOKE SHIELDS REVEALS WHY HER DAUGHTERS WERE MAD ABOUT HER NEW DOCUMENTARY

In the video, Rowan appears to be standing in her kitchen, dressed in a black trench coat and glasses and holding a clipboard. She begins by pretending to shake hands with an imaginary staffer.

"Hi, Rowan Henchy … recent graduate from Wake Forest University. I’d like to speak with your boss," she says confidently, before breaking into laughter.

She then tries again, this time with more authority: "I don’t think you understand, I would like to speak with your boss."

Rowan continues by mimicking the energy of someone interrupting a company-wide meeting without hesitation.

"So sorry to abruptly interrupt, I see everyone’s in a meeting altogether. So I’m going to start by handing out my résumé," she says, pretending to distribute papers around the room. "That’s right, this might be something that might pique your interest … uh-huh … go ahead, take a look."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She then shifts into a mock motivational pitch and explains how she imagines her dad thinks she should sell herself. "I know what you’re all thinking. Who’s this little girl walking into our company with her résumé? I’ve seen her a million times before … But you have not."

She continues, "With a degree in communications and journalism, I am willing and able to bring a new perspective, a new side of creativity and a new side of uniqueness to this company, which is exactly what you will all need to propel together as a whole … that’s right, take a look."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the TikTok, Rowan doubles down on the exaggerated confidence and insists she would never walk away from an opportunity.

"I can walk out of this building and go about my day, but I’m not going to do that, because this is an opportunity that may not cross your path again. That’s right. I am what this company needs, and I will not leave here until I sign an acceptance letter."

She wraps up her performance with a dramatic conclusion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s right … I’m willing to do this. All of it — you have me, you have all of me. What do you say? Let’s make this official."

Rowan, who is the eldest daughter of Shields and filmmaker Chris Henchy, has shared glimpses of her post-grad journey on social media.

Shields and Chris share two daughters. – Rowan, who was born in 2003, and Grier, who arrived in 2006.