Brooke Shields says ex Andre Agassi 'smashed all his trophies' after her 'Friends' appearance

Behind the facade of an illustrious career and relationship with former No. 1 ranked tennis player Andre Agassi, Brooke Shields was challenged and struggling.

While promoting her new documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," the 57-year-old model and actress revealed that Agassi, whom she was married to for two years, was "petulant" after she guest-starred on the sitcom "Friends" in 1996.

"Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out," Shields recalled of the show's taping in an interview with The New Yorker. "He said, ‘Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.’"

As a result, Shields says Agassi "smashed all his trophies."

"Who wins for that? That’s just—don’t," she said of his reaction.

In a season two episode titled "The One After the Superbowl: Part 1," Shields portrays Erika Ford, a woman infatuated with Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribianni, or in this case, the alter ego he portrays in the show as Dr. Drake Ramoray from "Days of Our Lives."

"In the scene, I’m supposed to lick Joey’s fingers, because they’re the hands of a genius, and I want to devour them, and I’m a nut. [LeBlanc] was cute - he was, like, ‘I’ve washed my hands and they’re all clean.’ I was, like, ‘I had a mint!’"

Shields remembers the overt behavior of her character almost being too powerful for the scene.

"I throw my head back in this cackle. We had done it in rehearsal, and they said, ‘It’s too crazy. Don’t do it.’ And I begged for it. 'It’s so funny. It just makes her crazier. And she’s pretty, so she needs to really be crazy.' And they were, like, ‘No, no.’ We did the first take, and it was fine. And then the second take, they scream, 'Shields! Put it back in!'"

After Agassi voiced his frustration with the scene, Shields remembers being confused.

"I’m, like, ‘It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?’ I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point, so that irrational behavior I’m sure had something to do with that,"

"It was petulant behavior," she said of Agassi's response. "It co-opted ['Friends'] for me emotionally, because all of a sudden then my focus went to him," she said.

In his 2009 memoir "Open," Agassi detailed his abuse of crystal meth in 1997 while he was playing tennis.

A representative for Agassi, 52, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shields' Hulu documentary will drop next week on April 3.