Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Brooke Shields reveals why her daughters were mad about her new documentary

'Blue Lagoon' actress Brooke Shields shares two daughters with Chris Henchy

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Brooke Shields on confidence, body contouring and motherhood Video

Brooke Shields on confidence, body contouring and motherhood

Actress, model, mother and entrepreneur Brooke Shields joins Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on 'Fox & Friends.'

Brooke Shields’ daughters were not particularly happy about their mother's all-encompassing documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields."

The mother-of-two revealed that she had gotten in "trouble" with Rowan Francis, 19, and Grier Hammond, 16, for not sharing some stories with her daughters ahead of the release of her project. Shields shares her children with husband Chris Henchy.

"You know I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about, with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything," Shields explained during an interview with People magazine.

BROOKE SHIELDS CLAIMS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED IN HER 20S IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: 'I JUST SHUT IT OUT'

"But needless to say, it opened up some other conversations."

Brooke Shields is very candid about her experiences in her new documentary.

Brooke Shields is very candid about her experiences in her new documentary. (Getty Images)

In her upcoming tell-all documentary, Shields plans to highlight topics including the objectification of women.

"Well, I think times have changed a great deal, but I think it's important that we have that dialogue," Shields told the media outlet.

Brooke Shields revealed why her daughters were mad about her new documentary, "Pretty Baby."

Brooke Shields revealed why her daughters were mad about her new documentary, "Pretty Baby." (Getty Images)

Despite not growing up around TikTok or Twitter, Shields noted that social media platforms may be harmful, and she wants to protect her daughters.

Brooke Shields spoke about how harmful social media can be for young women.

Brooke Shields spoke about how harmful social media can be for young women. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"I have young girls, and we didn't have social media and TikTok, and that's a whole other animal. And it's been happening since the dawn of time, and it's more dangerous than ever."

"These kinds of conversations are really important to have for our young women, because we need to be honest about what we're facing and how to find our own agency. And we need these young women to find their own agency as early as possible," she explained.

BROOKE SHIELDS RECALLS NUDE SCENES WITH 'BLUE LAGOON' CO-STAR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS: 'CHEMISTRY WAS JUST AMAZING'

Although Shields didn’t specify what topics made her daughters upset, in her documentary the 57-year-old does speak out for the first time about being sexually assaulted.

Brooke Shields attends Premiere of "Death Becomes Her" circa 1989 in New York City.

Brooke Shields attends Premiere of "Death Becomes Her" circa 1989 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Shields claimed the unwanted sexual encounter took place in her 20s after she met with an unnamed Hollywood professional to discuss an upcoming film opportunity. Her two-part documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

The model confessed that she initially wasn't sure she would share the encounter in the documentary.

"I did not know if or when or if at all I was ever going to bring this up," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it. I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I've learned to process it."

Brooke Shields claims she was sexually assaulted in her 20s.

Brooke Shields claims she was sexually assaulted in her 20s. (Getty Images)

Another incident explored in the documentary is Shields' Postpartum depression, which ultimately led her to take antidepressants, much to the chagrin of actor Tom Cruise.

As reported by Variety, Shields is said to call the incident, in which Cruise interjected his feelings on the use of medication, "ridiculous."

At the time, Shields had just released her new book "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," while Cruise was doing press for his movie "War of the Worlds." In a conversation with Matt Lauer on "The Today Show," Cruise discussed his objections to psychiatric drugs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooke Shields told Jay Leno in 2006 that Tom Cruise had apologized to her for his comments about antidepressants. 

Brooke Shields told Jay Leno in 2006 that Tom Cruise had apologized to her for his comments about antidepressants.  (Amy Sussman/Jeff Spicer)

Cruise, who co-starred with Shields in the 1981 film "Endless Love," described psychiatric drugs as "dangerous," which he says is independent of the Church of Scientology's choice not to use "mind-altering psychotropic drugs."

"I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever. Before I was a Scientologist, I never agreed with psychiatry, and then when I started studying the history of psychiatry, I started realizing more and more why I didn't agree with psychiatry," the actor told Lauer.

Shields would later tell Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" that Cruise had apologized, but the topic is still discussed in the documentary. 

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending