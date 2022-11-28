Broadway crowd erupts in applause after Nicole Kidman donates $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s signed hat

Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation over the weekend while attending the Broadway production of "The Music Man" after bidding $100,000 to charity for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman.

The proceeds donated by Kidman on Saturday night will go to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS charity. Jackman posted a video of the moment Kidman made the $100,000 bid at the auction at the Winter Garden Theater, with the audience erupting in applause as she approached the stage.

"I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary," Kidman said after making the donation. Jackman thanked Kidman for her generosity, praising the actress as "a beautiful person."

"I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me," Jackman noted in the video. "She is one of the most generous souls I know. You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you."

HUGH JACKMAN PREVAILS IN FEUD WITH RYAN REYNOLDS

Kidman's donation occurred days after the star earned the American Film Institute's lifetime achievement award. A gala honoring Kidman will take place on June 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

"The Music Man" staff also thanked Kidman for the donation with production's main producer Kate Horton stating, "Ms. Kidman’s remarkable support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Saturday night was wonderful to see, and her extraordinary generosity will be deeply appreciated by the entire Broadway community,"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway. But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. This extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for anyone auction item ever," said executive director Tom Viola.

"That’s 20,000 meals and 2,000 doctor visits this holiday season for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening challenges," Viola added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Music Man" is one of the most profitable productions on Broadway this year, with Jackman as the leading role until the set closes in January 2023.