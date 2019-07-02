Major broadcast networks barely mentioned Antifa violence against journalist: group

Major broadcast news shows reportedly largely bypassed the violent Antifa protests that left several injured -- including a conservative writer whom neither ABC, NBC, nor CBS mentioned.

The conservative Newsbusters looked at morning and evening broadcast news shows on Sunday and Monday and found that only ABC gave time --17 seconds -- to covering the protests. NBC and CBS completely passed on covering the protests which resulted in multiple arrests.

Conservative writer Andy Ngo didn't receive any time from each of the networks' shows over the weekend, according to the group's analysis. Ngo was hospitalized after the event, allegedly taking blows from multiple people.

"When it was happening I didn't know how many people were hitting me. It felt like I couldn't tell if it was five or ten or 20," he told Fox News' Todd Starnes.

On Twitter, Ngo posted footage of the aftermath -- showing cuts and bruises on his face.

The incident appeared to prompt Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to call for a federal investigation into Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's handling of the incident.

“To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists,” he tweeted.

According to Newsbusters, cable news networks MSNBC and CNN weren't that great in covering the incident either. MSNBC completely ignored the incident from Sunday morning to Monday night while CNN bypassed the attack on Ngo until Monday.

"Since 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, CNN has spent five minutes and 26 seconds on the violence in Portland. Unfortunately, 47 seconds of that time (spread out over two hours of CNN Newsroom) didn’t note that one of those hurt was, in fact, a journalist (who also happens to be Asian and gay)," Newsbusters' Curtis Houck wrote.

"Monday’s CNN Right Now devoted a full report to what transpired, including Ngo’s injuries. However, the story was spun with Ngo being dubbed a 'conservative blogger' and mentioned alongside 'far-right,' white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys."