Bristol Palin 'not sure what the future holds' as she battles facial paralysis

Bristol Palin is sharing an update on her facial paralysis.

Palin, daughter of former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin, has experienced no muscle movement on the left side of her face since January. The 34-year-old has been trying alternative medicine, such as acupuncture, to help heal the paralysis.

"If I just keep my mouth shut, it's not as noticeable," she told her Instagram followers on Monday. "We are day 35, officially five weeks since the left side of my face went paralyzed. I still have no muscle movement on the left side. I don't really feel much."

"I've done everything imaginable to resolve this. I'm not sure what else I should do. But I've spent the last 35 days doing something every single day to try to fix this, and nothing has helped so far. So I'm not sure what the future holds, but this is the update. Day 35. Still no muscle movement."

Palin revealed she had been dealing with facial paralysis on Jan. 29.

"I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face," Palin told her followers at the time via her Instagram story. "My mouth was pulling this way and it just felt a little off. So I went, looked in the mirror. I’m like ‘Wow. This is looking a little weird.’"

"Within a couple hours the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed," she recalled. "Couldn’t really blink my eye. Definitely had no movement on [the left side] of my face. So crazy."

Palin had gone to the doctor, who "ran tests" and scans, but "nothing came back in all the results." She had been prescribed "steroids" and "other medications" at the time.

Doctors noted the facial paralysis could have been caused by "a case of Bell’s palsy," which could have been brought on by stress or lack of sleep.

Bell's palsy is a condition that causes "sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face," according to the Mayo Clinic. The weakness is typically short-term, and the exact cause is unknown.

Palin had thought she was getting a little better on day eight as she had gained a little feeling back on the left side of her face.

"I know I look crazy right now, but this has been such an improvement from what I was looking like," she admitted on Instagram stories at the time. "I’m finally starting to get some of the sensation back. It’s been a little painful the last two days, which is a [good] sign. It’s a good indication that it’s getting better. Praise the lord!"

"But the next time that I look in the mirror and I pick myself apart where it’s like, ‘Oh my nose is long. I want a nose job. I want to do this. I want to do that,’ I am going to remember this and I am just going to be so thankful for a normal functioning face 'cause this has been wild," Palin added.

