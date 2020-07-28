Britney Spears says she’s ‘demanding attention' in new bikini pic with henna tattoos

Britney Spears showed off her body in a snakeskin print bikini on Monday.

The pop star also debuted a full-body white henna design that she got done.

In one photo, Spears, 38, is sprawled out in a bikini in front of a yellow backdrop as she stares into the camera.

“So i got carried away with henna," she wrote.

In another photo, the “Toxic” singer wore a cream-colored patterned blouse and khaki shorts. She stood firm with her hands on her hips and a daring expression.

“I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture...not sire [sic] what my hands on my hips are about,” Spears said.

The “Gimme More" singer added: “I guess I'm demanding attention.”

Fans have raised questions about Spears’ mental health in recent weeks because of her seemingly strange social media posts.

Many have tried to support the singer with the growing #FreeBritney movement as Spears continues a battle to end the conservatorship that began in 2008.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as the conservator in September 2019, citing health issues. While Spears' longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery was reportedly appointed as a temporary conservator, Jamie maintained financial control.

A trial to end the conservatorship was recently extended through late August due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spears' mother has also reportedly filed documents requesting to be informed of the singer's finances.