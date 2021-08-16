Britney Spears promotes 'self-care' after her father, Jamie, agrees to eventually step down as conservator

Britney Spears advocated for "self-care" in a new social media post.

The 39-year-old singer uploaded an image on her Instagram account Monday which stated, "Sometimes self-care is the simple act of doing nothing." She captioned the pic with three sandwich emojis.

The post could be a reference to the photo she uploaded on Friday. In that message to fans, Spears discussed her weight over the years.

The "Toxic" singer shared close-up photos of her face, showcasing her slimmed-down look.

"It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first ... then my stomach ... then my face … and that's when I know I’ve actually lost weight !!!!" Spears began in the post's caption.

"When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it," Spears admitted before explaining why.

"In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!!" she stated.

Spears went on to say that she has "a couple of throwback dances from this summer" where she "looked heavier." "But it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!!" Spears added.

"Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!!" Spears concluded.

Fans were quick to praise the pop star. "You’re beautiful no matter what you weigh," wrote one person. "You’re perfect just the way you are," said another.

Last week, Spears had a major development occur in her conservatorship case. Spears' father, Jamie, agreed to step down as the "Gimme More" singer’s conservator once a proper plan is put into place, Fox News confirmed.

Spears has yet to comment publicly on her father's decision.

The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

Jamie has controlled Spears' conservatorship since 2009 after she went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.

She previously called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.