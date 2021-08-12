What's next for Britney Spears' conservatorship after her dad Jamie's decision to exit?

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, finally made his decision to eventually step away from his post as conservator to her estate once a proper plan is set in place, according to a court filing Thursday.

As for what's next in the pop star's conservatorship following her dad's exit?

David Glass, a certified family law attorney, who is not involved in the case, told Fox News: "The next step is that Britney and her legal team need to either propose the same person that they've been proposing, take over the conservatorship, or else work with Jamie and his attorney to find an agreeable third party who could step in as the conservator."

"Either way, that conservator is going to be a professional fiduciary, either an individual who does this for a living and is licensed and bonded or a financial institution like one of the big banks who do these things regularly," added Glass, who is a partner with Enenstein Law.

In a court filing last week, Spears – through her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart – shared the name of the person she wants to manage her conservatorship with regards to business dealings moving forward.

Court documents obtained by Fox News at the time said the 39-year-old pop star nominated Jason Rubin to be appointed as the conservatorship of her estate.

At the time of filing, Rosengart said in a press conference outside the Los Angeles Superior Court that his team was "moving aggressively and expeditiously" to have Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship if he wasn’t on board with resigning first.

It appears he has made good on that promise.

With the new appointment for Rubin, a long-practicing certified public accountant, he will have the power to "obtain all documents and records relating to [Spears] and her assets, whether held in her name or in the name of another, all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney."

However, despite the presumed court victory Thursday, family attorney Christopher Melcher – also not involved in the matter – maintains to Fox News that the Spears estate shouldn’t celebrate just yet as there is still a lot of money on the line as it pertains to expenses that Jamie Spears seeks payment for.

Earlier this year, Jamie Spears requested that his daughter pay nearly $2 million of his legal fees.

"What Jamie Spears filed … is by no means an unconditional resignation." — Christopher Melcher, a family attorney who is not involved in the Britney Spears conservatorship case

"What Jamie Spears filed today is by no means an unconditional resignation," Melcher explained. "He’s asking for $1.2 million in attorney fees and additional compensation," Melcher added of Jamie's previous request. "It’s inappropriate for him to condition his resignation on receiving material benefits."

The litigator pressed that Jamie Spears' "resignation" reads more like a "condition-of-surrender" and does not believe that Rosengart will go for such a request.

"The half-million dollars plus Jamie is asking for in crisis communication and PR fees is not something that Britney’s estate should pay for," he said. "To ask the estate to pay fees aimed at rehabilitating Jamie’s public image is ludicrous."

In an Aug. 5 filing, Rosengart claimed that Jamie Spears still "'seeks compensation' from Ms. Spears — of $1,356,293 in attorney’s fees from Oct. 17, 2020, to June 30, 2021, including a shocking and inexplicable $541,065.50 for 'Media Matters.'"

Melcher also weighed in on Jamie Spears criticizing his ex-wife, Lynne Spears, in Thursday's 15-page legal filing, calling the public finger-pointing from Jamie "odd" and said he "looks bad in doing so."

"Jamie reveals that the conservatorship’s been paying Lynne’s housing expenses for years … but as manager of the estate, he never should have allowed this," Melcher said.

For Jamie Spears' part in thumbing up or down estate expenses, Melcher maintains, "That’s on him."

Britney Spears' next court date in her conservatorship case is set for Sept. 29.