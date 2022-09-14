Britney Spears and Prince William had a 'cyber relationship' before he met Kate Middleton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears could have been the future queen of England!

In an interview from 2002, Spears told talk show host Frank Skinner that she and William had a "cyber relationship" and the pair communicated via email during their teenage years. The then 20-year-old pop star revealed that she invited the Prince of Wales to dinner while she was visiting London, but he never showed.

"We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out," she said at the time, per the Daily Mail. "You were blown out by Prince William?" Skinner asked, and Spears replied, "Yeah."

The Daily Mail reported that Buckingham Palace denied rumors in the early 2000s about the "Princess of Pop’s" relationship with William.

Spears was thriving in her career at the time and was on tour in the United Kingdom in the early 2000s. At the time of the interview, the "Toxic" singer was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake. The couple split at the end of 2002.

William began dating his wife, Princess Kate, in 2003. The future king of England was recently slammed on social media after a video went viral showing William’s apparent lack of chivalry with Middleton, while Prince Harry was praised for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

As the two couples prepared to depart the massive crowd outside of Windsor Castle gathering to pay their respects to the queen, Prince Harry was seen ushering his wife to their shared car, attentively opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales separately entered the car.

Fans eviscerated the elder monarch, with one Twitter user simply writing, "Harry holds the car door open for his wife. Makes sure she's safe. Wills does not. Case closed."

Several users reflected on the incident, drawing comparisons between William and his father, King Charles III, with Harry and his mother, the late Diana.

One user wrote, "Harry is a gentleman. William however acts like his father." Another person added, "Harry is a true king and son of Diana. (sic) Look how he cares (sic) for his wife."

The royals have not commented on the public debate over William’s chivalry.

Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, met Prince William while they were both attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. After being friends for a while, they eventually became a couple. The have been together since, except for a very short two-month breakup in 2007.

The pair were married in front of millions watching across the globe on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. They share three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4.

Following William’s future role as king, Prince George is next in line for the throne.

Fox News' Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.