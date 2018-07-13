Britney Spears kicks off 'Piece of Me' tour in Maryland following Las Vegas residency

Pop music icon Britney Spears kicked off her highly anticipated “Piece of Me” tour in Maryland on Thursday, taking her Las Vegas residency show global.

Spears, 36, started the tour at the MGM National Harbor and will also perform Friday at the same venue. She ended her successful four-year residency in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, and announced her worldwide tour immediately afterward.

A source told People that the singer was “very excited” to be touring again.

“She is very excited to be back on stage and bringing this show to the East Coast and the United Kingdom and Europe. She loves performing for her fans!” the source said.

People magazine reported the “Toxic” singer wore a number of revealing and flashy outfits during Thursday performance. Spears will be taking her tour domestically to Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York and then overseas to Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. She is slated to wrap up in September.

During her residency in Las Vegas, Spears’ show won four Best of Las Vegas Awards.