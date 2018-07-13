Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend P.K. Subban gushes over her: 'I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet'

Lindsey Vonn is no stranger to injury.

The Olympic skier has proven herself to be the ultimate competitor after suffering more than a dozen injuries in her illustrious career including facial fractures and a shattered leg.

The three-time Olympic medal-winner and her boyfriend, NHL star P.K. Subban, spoke to Fox News at Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 party in Los Angeles on Thursday and dished about their careers and how she has bounced back from her injuries throughout her time in the spotlight.

It’s safe to say Subban is easily her number one fan.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through – just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre and post injuries.

He continued: “It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day – just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself... I haven’t met anyone tougher than her yet.”

Vonn, 33, who publicly dated superstar golfer Tiger Woods for three years until 2015 gladly accepted Subban’s compliment and shared her thoughts on his career as well.



“I mean, hockey players are pretty dang tough, especially because of how many games they play and especially in the playoffs. But, he hasn’t had any surgeries yet, so he really can’t complain to me about anything,” she added jokingly.

Vonn and Subban are featured on one of two special edition SI covers that highlight the 50 best-dressed athletes in sports. The 29-year-old hockey tried to contain his excitement about gracing the cover of the magazine with his gal pal.

“To be on the cover, not just by myself, but with Lindsey – it’s really cool to be on the cover for fashion,” he explained. “It’s probably not something I would imagine happening at this point in my career, but very happy about it.”

Prior to Subban, Vonn dated NFL coach Kenan Smith for a year. They broke up last November.