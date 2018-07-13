Miranda Lambert's rumored beau Evan Felker 'ghosted' wife after health scare, ex claims

Miranda Lambert’s rumored boyfriend Evan Felker “ghosted” his estranged wife Staci Felker (née Nelson) after she fell ill, she claimed in an Instagram post.

Staci Felker went to the hospital after falling ill she revealed on Instagram. Felker was told she may have malaria but she learned later that she had “a very bad case of strep.” A source told Us Weekly that Felker tried contacting her husband, the frontman for the Turnpike Troubadours, to inform him of her illness.

“Evan had called Staci many times while on vacation and when she got back, she talked to him. They talked for hours and when she tried to reach him, he ghosted her once again,” the source told Us Weekly.

Felker posted a cryptic message on Instagram, giving an update on her condition and how she was "ghosted" -- or cut from communication -- by her estranged husband.

“Thanks for all your questions. I’ll answer some more when I feel better, but right now – I want to talk about real men. Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year,” Felker wrote. She was referring to the reports from April that her husband and Lambert were reportedly dating. The two singers reportedly got together in February when Felker was still married and Lambert was supposedly dating singer Anderson East.

Felker continued her post saying she was contacted by her husband last week when she had appeared “too happy.”

#theEvFelkerFamily A post shared by Staci Felker (@stacifelker) on Sep 16, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

“How dare I smile after all he did to break me? I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things. Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t’ reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy."

"Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again,” she concluded.